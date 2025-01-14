Where to watch the Lions' playoff game on Saturday night

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions are the best team in the National Football Conference, that means they'll enjoy a home field advantage in the NFL playoffs until Super Bowl LIX.

Not only will Ford Field be their home, but so will FOX 17.

The NFL put the Lions in prime time on Saturday, January 18. The NFC's number 1 seed will host the Washington Commanders in a divisional round game at 8 p.m.

If you can't make it to Ford Field, then tune into FOX 17 to watch the game. We'll also bring you expanded post-game coverage live from Detroit and West Michigan.

Washington Commanders (12-5) at Detroit Lions (15-2)

When : Saturday, January 18 at 8 p.m.

Where : Ford Field

TV : FOX 17

