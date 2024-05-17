Western Michigan tops Central Michigan in Game 1 of a weekend series

(WXMI) — Western Michigan defeated Central Michigan on the baseball diamond Thursday afternoon, 3-2.

The game was scoreless through the first four innings, Grady Mee hit an RBI single in the top of the fifth to score the first run of the game giving the Broncos a 1-0 lead. Western Michigan would score two more runs in the inning thanks to a wild pitch and an RBI double from Dylan Nevar.

Central Michigan would get on the board in the bottom of the fifth, Elijah Henning hit an RBI single scoring a run. Central Michigan would tally another run in the bottom of the sixth when Cole Prout snuck a hit past the infield sending in a runner to cut the lead to one.

Western Michigan would hold on to win this one with a final score of 3-2.

The two teams will meet again on Friday, May 17th and Saturday, May 18th in Mount Pleasant.