Western Michigan hockey celebrates first national championship

(WXMI) — Western Michigan hockey is national champions for the first time in school history. The Broncos celebrated their national championship in front of a packed crowd on Monday night.

"Winning a national championship is something you dream about when you are a kid," Western Michigan senior forward Matteo Costantini said. "Just super proud of these guys, it still doesn't feel real, but we did it. We brought a national championship back to Kalamazoo."

Western Michigan head coach Pat Ferschweiler played at Western Michigan for the last four years been leading the Broncos program.

"I'll remember the players. That's what it is all about. The dedication and the effort they gave every single day. This doesn't just happen in a weekend this is the culmination of work that they put in," Ferschweiler said.

"I'm just proud. I'm so proud of our team, our coaches, I'm proud of Bronco nation," Western Michigan athletic director Dan Bartholomae said.

The Western Michigan Broncos won the men's NCAA ice hockey national championship in St. Louis on Saturday night.

The Broncos beat Boston University 6-2 in the Frozen Four Championship, dominating the game after winning in two overtimes in the semifinal over defending national champion Denver.

Owen Michaels scored two goals for the Broncos in the third period to seal the win for Western Michigan t.

Wyatt Schingoethe opened the scoring for Western before Cole Eiserman tied it up for Boston in the middle of the third period.

Cole Crusberg added a second goal for Western and Ty Hendricks added a third to start the second period.

Shane Lachance cut the lead to 3-2 midway through the second before the Broncos dominated the third period.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube