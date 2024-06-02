Western Michigan baseball's historic season comes to a close in NCAA Tournament

(WXMI) — The Western Michigan baseball team saw its historic 2024 season end on Saturday with a 6-4 loss to Indiana State in an elimination game at the Lexington Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

With the loss, WMU's season ends with a 32-23 record, the most wins for the program since the 1993 season. Indiana State advances to an elimination game on Sunday against Illinois. The winner of that game will play Kentucky. The winner of the NCAA Lexington Regional goes to the NCAA Super Regional.

Indiana State opened the scoring with four in the top of the first on the way to a 6-0 lead after the top of the third.

The Broncos got on the board in the bottom of the third. for the first time in the third. Jackson Kitchen doubled and Grady Mee scored.

WMU scored again in the fifth inning on a hit from Dylan Nevar scoring CJ Richmond.

The Broncos brought the tying run to the plate later in the eighth, and threatened once again in the ninth. Neither time WMU scored.

With their seven hits on Saturday, the Broncos ended their season with 597, a new single-season program record. Western Michigan's offense also set new single-season records for runs scored (418) and RBIs (393), and tied the 1989 team's walk record by drawing 287 free passes. The WMU pitching staff set a new record by racking up 444 strikeouts

