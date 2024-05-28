Western Michigan baseball will play Kentucky in NCAA Regional opener

(WXMI) — After winning the MAC Tournament on Saturday, Western Michigan baseball will travel to the Lexington Regional to take on the No. 2 national seed and host Kentucky. Western Michigan returns to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016 and the 13th all-time appearance by the program.

Game Details:

Friday, May 31st at noon.

No. 4 Western Michigan vs. No. 1 Kentucky

If Western wins they will play Saturday, June 1st at 6 p.m.

If Western loses they will play Saturday, June 1st at noon.

The NCAA Regional is double elimination. Indiana State and Illinois are also in the Lexington Regional.

How WMU Got Here:

Western Michigan made the NCAA Tournament after winning the 2024 MAC Tournament with a 10-3 win over Ball State on Saturday. It was the Broncos 32nd win of the season and has the most wins since 1993.

