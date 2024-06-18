Western Michigan Athletics holds 61st annual golf outing

(WXMI) — Western Michigan Athletics held its 61st annual golf outing to raise money for the University's general athletic fund. Over 200 people took part in the golf outing at Egypt Valley Country Club.

Western Michigan Athletics holds 61st annual golf fundraiser

"It's great to see this many people show up for Western and really it's the culmination of a lot of work from the Grand Rapids golf committee. This group meets once a week, every week for the entire year to put on a great event. This is the largest group by far since I've been here and this is my third outing. To see this amount of support for Western and Bronco nation is a lot of fun," Western Michigan University Athletic Director Dan Bartholomae said.

