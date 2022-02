KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan hosted Central Michigan in the MAC and the Broncos wanted to earn their first conference win of the year.

WMU jumped out to an early lead, up by as much as 23 in the first half. Former Godwin Heights standout, Lamar Norman had a big night for the Broncos. He led all scorers with 25 points.

The Broncos move to 5-20 on the season and will host Akron on Tuesday, Feb. 15th.