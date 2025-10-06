West Michigan Whitecaps named 2025 Minor League Baseball Organization of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Less than a month after wrapping up one of the most successful regular seasons in franchise history, capped by securing their 7th Midwest League Championship, the West Michigan Whitecaps have been recognized as the 2025 Minor League Baseball Organization of the Year, team officials said in a news release.

The prestigious honor bookends a historic year for the Whitecaps, who combined their record-breaking performance on the field with a landmark season of community engagement, fan experience, and organizational excellence off the field.

"This award is a recognition of everything that makes the West Michigan Whitecaps so special — our fans, staff, players, partners, and especially our West Michigan community, who have supported us so well,” said Joe Chamberlin, CEO and managing partner of the West Michigan Whitecaps. “Our staff set out to make 2025 a year to remember, and to be recognized as the best in all of Minor League Baseball is truly incredible. It makes me confident that even after thirty-two seasons, the best is yet to come for the Whitecaps and LMCU Ballpark!”

The Whitecaps finished the regular season with a 92-39 record, tying the best mark in club history. The club also achieved its highest average attendance in the last 25 years.

“The Whitecaps couldn’t be more deserving of being named MiLB’s Organization of the Year for the 2025 Season,” said Casey Brett, MLB senior vice president of Minor League Business Operations. “From their club’s success on the field to their continued efforts to impact their local community, the organization truly embodies everything great about MiLB, and we congratulate their entire staff on the incredible achievement.”

The Organization of the Year Award is Minor League Baseball’s highest organizational honor, presented annually to a club that demonstrates outstanding performance in all areas of operation —including business success, community impact, and overall fan experience.

The Whitecaps' selection for this award, especially as a High-A franchise competing with Double-A and Triple-A clubs, further demonstrates that West Michigan remains a premier sports market, and the Whitecaps organization outperforms its level of play in many ways.

