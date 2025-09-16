West Michigan Whitecaps aim for another Midwest League Championship

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The West Michigan Whitecaps are one win away from their first championship banner in a decade.

Tuesday night they'll face off in Game 2 of the Midwest League Championship Series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Monday morning, players boarded buses to begin their journey west. It comes after Sunday night's win at home, where they beat the Kernels 5-3.

WATCH: The Whitecaps board buses for Iowa

Whitecaps ready to claim a championship

The team discussed how they're preparing for the next game and what their journey to this point has been like.

"We just got to continue doing what we've been doing the whole year. Just keep playing good baseball, keep running the bases aggressively, you know, pitchers throw strikes. I think it's gonna give us our best chance to win," said manager Tony Cappuccilli.

Outfielder Austin Murr said the team's dedication has been evident throughout the season.

"Everybody's grinding, trying, trying to get better at their craft and do whatever they can to help win a championship and get to the big leagues. And so, the fact that we're one game away is pretty special," Murr said.

Cappuccilli said the team is trying to savor the moment while staying focused on their ultimate goal.

"We've been trying to enjoy it as we go, but now obviously being as close as we are to kind of our ultimate goal as a team, it's, it's pretty exciting for us to get out there and go play," Cappuccilli said.

The last time the Whitecaps won a championship was in 2015. If they win the title in 2025, it would be the franchise's seventh.

First pitch is Tuesday night at 7:35 p.m.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

