CHAMPS! West Michigan Whitecaps secure championship with game 2 win

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The West Michigan Whitecaps have won the Midwest League Championship with a 3-1 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels in game 2 of the championship series, Tuesday night.



This is the teams first championship banner in a decade and its seventh in franchise history. The Whitecaps repeated history on Tuesday, as their last Midwest League Title came against the Kernels in Cedar Rapids on September 21, 2015.

The Whitecaps went a perfect 4-0 in the playoffs after matching the record for the winningest regular season in franchise history with 92 wins.

