COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps have completed a historic season by capturing the Midwest League Championship, sweeping all four games of their playoff run and securing the title in their final game.

The team returned home to a warm welcome from dedicated supporters who gathered at LMCU Ballpark to celebrate the achievement. The championship victory comes at an opportune time as West Michigan's professional sports scene prepares for the upcoming fall and winter seasons.

West Michigan Whitecaps bring home championship, boosting area sports excitement

We spoke to supporters as they waited hours for the team to arrive.

"This means we still got a great team, and we got great support and wonderful fans," Sharon Haner said.

Fan Abigail Schmitt expressed her hopes for what the players understand about their community support.

"I hope they know how happy everybody is. I feel like there have been so many people that have come through this season, and there's been so many different cool games and everything. I feel like it's really cool, just to see how much they know how proud we are of them," Schmitt said.

Jay Dickinson, who worked in concessions this season, has been following the team since childhood.

"I used to stand outside the steps, watch them come down the steps to get autographs. ... so it's been really cool to watch the progression, and everybody just really killing it," Dickinson said.

Long-time fan Fred VandenBoogert called this the best season he can remember.

"... And I've been watching them since practically day one, and I've seen a lot of bad teams, a lot of good teams, but I gotta say, this has probably been as consistent a team the whole year as ever," VandenBoogert said.

The Whitecaps' success contributes to growing excitement for professional sports throughout the region. Randy Cleves, VP of Communications for the Griffins and Rise, believes the championship creates positive momentum for all local teams.

"With the Whitecaps winning again, a rising tide lifts all boats. Everybody's excited about sports here," Cleves said.

The Grand Rapids Griffins will begin their season with a home opener on October 17. The team also has a Red and White game with the Red Wings this weekend that is close to selling out.



While the various professional teams in West Michigan compete for attention, they maintain a collaborative relationship. The Griffins, Gold, Whitecaps and Rise all contribute to the area's vibrant sports scene, with teams coordinating promotional nights such as "Whitecaps at the Griffins," where hockey players wear Whitecaps jerseys on the ice.

"I don't think there's a limit or a capacity, really, for the appetite of the local sports fan. They keep coming out in droves to support everybody, and I'm sure they're going to do the same thing for soccer," Cleves said.

The sports landscape will continue expanding with construction on the new Amway Stadium, which began in April. The facility will bring professional soccer to Grand Rapids, with the first match scheduled for spring 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube