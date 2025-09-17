Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
After winning title, Whitecaps claim multiple individual awards

West Michigan Whitecaps
Members of the West Michigan Whitecaps celebrate after claiming the Midwest League Championship on September 16, 2025 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps were the best team in 2025 in the Midwest League, evidenced by its league-best 96 wins and championship. Now several individual members of the team have earned some of their own hardware.

Shortstop Izaac Pacheco was named the Most Valuable Player in the Midwest League. The 22-year-old batted .258 with 17 home runs, and 68 runs batted in while he played all season with the Whitecaps.

Fellow shortstop Kevin McGonigle, who was called up mid-season, was named the top prospect to play in the Midwest League. Over 36 games, the 21-year-old batted .372 with 7 HR and 36 RBI. Now playing with AA-affiliate Erie Seawolves, McGonigle is hitting .305 overall with 19 HR, 80 RBI, and 10 stolen bases.

McGonigle is also the top-ranked prospect in the Tigers' system.

Five Whitecaps earned an all-star nod: Pacheco, John Peck, Max Clark, Colin Fields, and Andrew Sears.

The 23-year-old Peck, who was called up to AA in August, hit .307 with the Whitecaps, including 10 HR and 59 RBI.

Clark, the 2nd-ranked prospect for the Tigers, hit .285 with 7 HR, 47 RBI, and 12 steals over 68 games.

Relief pitcher Fields was one of the top bullpen arms in the league, had a 1.64 ERA with 80 strikeouts over 66 innings.

Starting pitcher Sears threw in 20 games, starting 16 to the tune of a 2.95 ERA 94 strikeouts over 82 1/3 innings.

Guiding the ball club was Manager Tony Cappuccilli, who was named the Midwest League manager of the year.

