After winning title, Whitecaps claim multiple individual awards

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps were the best team in 2025 in the Midwest League, evidenced by its league-best 96 wins and championship. Now several individual members of the team have earned some of their own hardware.

Shortstop Izaac Pacheco was named the Most Valuable Player in the Midwest League. The 22-year-old batted .258 with 17 home runs, and 68 runs batted in while he played all season with the Whitecaps.

M-V-Pachecoooooo!



Congrats, Izaac, on a fantastic year and earning the Midwest League MVP 🎉



His numbers don't lie: .258 AVG /.388 OBP / .499 SLG / .887 OPS, 17 HR, 68 RBI pic.twitter.com/AcxGwzk76s — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) September 17, 2025

Fellow shortstop Kevin McGonigle, who was called up mid-season, was named the top prospect to play in the Midwest League. Over 36 games, the 21-year-old batted .372 with 7 HR and 36 RBI. Now playing with AA-affiliate Erie Seawolves, McGonigle is hitting .305 overall with 19 HR, 80 RBI, and 10 stolen bases.

McGonigle is also the top-ranked prospect in the Tigers' system.

While he was here in West Michigan, he was electric ⚡



So it's no surprise Kevin McGonigle was named the High-A Midwest League Top MLB Prospect ☝️



Congrats, Kevin!



(His High-A numbers in 36 games: .372 AVG / .462 OBP / .648 SLG / 1.110 OPS, 7 HR, 39 RBI) pic.twitter.com/JkxD4oYkyK — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) September 17, 2025

Five Whitecaps earned an all-star nod: Pacheco, John Peck, Max Clark, Colin Fields, and Andrew Sears.

The 23-year-old Peck, who was called up to AA in August, hit .307 with the Whitecaps, including 10 HR and 59 RBI.

Clark, the 2nd-ranked prospect for the Tigers, hit .285 with 7 HR, 47 RBI, and 12 steals over 68 games.

A team this good, of course the Midwest League All-Star team will be stacked with 'Caps!



Izaac Pacheco, John Peck, and Max Clark were impact players at the plate AND in the field, earning their spots on the 2025 High-A Midwest League All-Star team 🌊



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/SccAJyZ89m — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) September 17, 2025

Relief pitcher Fields was one of the top bullpen arms in the league, had a 1.64 ERA with 80 strikeouts over 66 innings.

Starting pitcher Sears threw in 20 games, starting 16 to the tune of a 2.95 ERA 94 strikeouts over 82 1/3 innings.

Our pitching was nothing short of dominant all season long. And nobody epitomizes that like our two High-A Midwest League Pitching All-Stars:



Colin Fields and Andrew Sears.



You can't talk about "lights out pitching" without talking about these two. 💪



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/uwbeakVqBh — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) September 17, 2025

Guiding the ball club was Manager Tony Cappuccilli, who was named the Midwest League manager of the year.

The clubhouse culture starts at the top with Manager Tony Cappuccilli, and the culture he's built helped lead this team to a 92-39 regular season record - and then a 4-0 record in the playoffs 🏆



A well-deserved honor for Mr. Café Latte Cappuccilli ☕ pic.twitter.com/wN4Tl1ciJg — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) September 17, 2025

