West Michigan Whitecaps announce Opening Day Roster

Top four draft picks from last summer join 'Caps
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson runs to first base during a spring training exhibition baseball game against the New York Yankees at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Spencer Torkelson to start the season in West Michigan
Posted at 12:06 PM, Apr 29, 2021
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps announced the team's Opening Day roster on Thursday morning, which features the Detroit Tigers' top four draft picks from the 2020 MLB Draft.

No. 1 overall pick and infielder Spencer Torkelson will begin the season with the Whitecaps as will 38th overall pick and former Ohio State catcher, Dillon Dingler.

Former LSU outfielder and 62nd overall pick Daniel Cabrera will start the season as one of the team's four outfielders while third-round pick, shortstop Trei Cruz starts his professional career in West Michigan after a great career at Rice University.

Dillon Dingler
This is a 2021 photo of Dillon Dingler of the Detroit Tigers baseball team. This image reflects the Detroit Tigers active roster as of Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 when this image was taken. (Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via AP)

Several familiar faces return to West Michigan on the pitching staff, including Zack Hess, Yaya Chentouf, Sandel DeLaCruz, Garrett Hill, Xavier Javier, Chance Kirby, Angel Reyes, Jesus Rodriguez, Zac Shepherd, Hugh Smith and Jared Tobey.

Another big name on the pitching staff includes Franklin Perez, who entered the Detroit organization as part of the Justin Verlander trade with the Houston Astros in 2017.

Franklin Perez to begin the season in West Michigan
Detroit Tigers pitcher Franklin Perez delivers during a spring training exhibition baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, Fla., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Position players returning for the start of the 2021 season include 2019 draft picks and infielders Andre Lipcius, Jack Kenley as well as outfielder Bryant Packard.

Outfielder and 2018 2nd round pick Parker Meadows will also return to West Michigan.

In total, four of the Detroit Tigers top ten prospects will start the season with the Whitecaps, according to MLB.com.

For a full look at the Whitecaps roster, click here.

The Whitecaps will begin the season on May 4 on the road to take on the Fort Wayne Tin Caps while the home opener will be held on May 11 at LMCU Ballpark.

