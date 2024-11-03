West Michigan schools bring home hardware in MHSAA State cross country meet

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Several West Michigan athletes brought home state titles on Saturday during the 2024 MHSAA Cross Country state meet.

In division one, Jenison's Seth Conner ran a 14.54.5 to lock up the championship. That time now ranks as the 11th fastest in MHSAA history at MIS.

The division two boys team title went to Allendale who had all five of it's scoring runners place in the top 29 contestants. They scored 78 points to win narrowly over the reigning champs, Forest Hills Eastern. All four of the top teams in D2 were from West Michigan.

State Champs Productions Allendale boys cross country 2024 state champions

Kyah Hoffman from Central Montcalm brought home the girls individual title in division three. She ran a 17.31.6 for her 5th and final sub 18 minute run this season.

Division four's boys state title went to Marek Butkiewicz from Kalmazoo Hackett. He went toe to toe with a runner from Royal Oak Shrine but finished in first place. he ran a 15.97, shattering the previously set record.

