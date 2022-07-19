Davenport catcher motivated to improve with Clippers

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Several West Michigan College baseball players are having successful seasons in with the Muskegon Clippers in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League.

Logan Hylek is a junior catcher at Davenport. He's been on the team that has made it to the regional final in the last two seasons and says he wanted to focus on his skills before he goes back for his senior season with the Panthers.

"I just came in here looking to get some more AB's, be able to get some more experience behind the plate catching so I think being here this summer has helped me a lot to grow to where I want to be in the future," said Hylek.

Also on the team this season is Grandville native Mason Hill. He got the start in Monday's game against the Royal Oak Leprechauns. He threw 3.1 innings, allowed two runs, and struck out four.

Next game for the Clippers is on Tuesday at 5:05pm.

