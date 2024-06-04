West Michigan native, WMU alum gets called up to the MLB

(WXMI) — From West Michigan to Major League Baseball, the Cincinnati Reds called up Blake Dunn to the big leagues.
He Dunn did it.— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 4, 2024
Welcome to The Show, Blake‼️ pic.twitter.com/55ZpYFdnTP
The 25-year-old has been in Triple-A Louisville this year hitting .233 with 4 HR and 22 RBI's. Dunn is from Holland and played his high school ball at Saugatuck before playing at Western Michigan University. At WMU, Dunn hit .333 during his four seasons in Kalamazoo including a First Team All-MAC selection.
𝙒𝙀𝙇𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙀 𝙏𝙊 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙎𝙃𝙊𝙒— Western Michigan Baseball (@WMUBaseball) June 4, 2024
The @Reds have called up @BlakeDu1 to make his Major League debut tonight in Denver!!
📰 https://t.co/hNKvQ4Nw09#BroncosinthePros pic.twitter.com/fzsnF7C1hO
Dunn also spent time playing for the Kalamazoo Growlers in the Summer Collegiate Baseball League.
A Man Who Stole the Show 💪— Kalamazoo Growlers (@KzooGrowlers) June 4, 2024
Congrats to 2020-21 Kalamazoo Growler @BlakeDu1 on being called up by the @Reds
Dunn is set to become the 11th former Growler to make his MLB debut@Willis_Sports // #GrowlersPipeline pic.twitter.com/f2iFFb6QnX
Dunn was drafted in 2021 by the Cincinnati Reds in the 15th round pick 450th overall. He broke out in 2023 hitting a combined .312 between High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga with 23 HR's and 79 RBI's in 124 games. Dunn is the No. 11 prospect in the Reds organization.
He will bat 8th and play left field for the Reds when they play the Colorado Rockies in Denver on Tuesday night.
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube