West Michigan native, WMU alum gets called up to the MLB

(WXMI) — From West Michigan to Major League Baseball, the Cincinnati Reds called up Blake Dunn to the big leagues.

The 25-year-old has been in Triple-A Louisville this year hitting .233 with 4 HR and 22 RBI's. Dunn is from Holland and played his high school ball at Saugatuck before playing at Western Michigan University. At WMU, Dunn hit .333 during his four seasons in Kalamazoo including a First Team All-MAC selection.

Dunn also spent time playing for the Kalamazoo Growlers in the Summer Collegiate Baseball League.

Dunn was drafted in 2021 by the Cincinnati Reds in the 15th round pick 450th overall. He broke out in 2023 hitting a combined .312 between High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga with 23 HR's and 79 RBI's in 124 games. Dunn is the No. 11 prospect in the Reds organization.

He will bat 8th and play left field for the Reds when they play the Colorado Rockies in Denver on Tuesday night.

