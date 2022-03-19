West Catholic Rolls Past Detroit Country Day, Looks ahead to D2 Championship on Saturday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — West Catholic girls basketball is now just one win away from a state championship. The Falcons beat Detroit Country Day 62-42 and are now 25-1 this season.

Four and a half minutes into the second quarter, senior point guard Abbey Kimball collided with a player from DCD injuring her face. She did not return to the game but said in a post game press conference that she is alright and will be available to play on Saturday.

"I had all the confidence in the world that they were going to go out there and they were going to take care of business." said West Catholic head coach Jill VanderEnde.

"Abby's an incredible player. We know that but I have a lot of confidence in our entire roster and the way we've been practicing and playing all year and competing. We just needed to kind of manage the panic in the moment make sure that she was okay. And then put a bandaid on it and get back out there"

The Falcons were led by Anna Ignatoski who had 15 points. Reese Polega was second in scoring with 13 and had 7 rebounds.

West Catholic will take on the winner of Detroit Edison vs Luddington for the Division two state title. That game tips off at 6:15pm on Saturday, March 19th at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

