Weather delays Hope men's first tournament game

HOLLAND, Mich. — Because of icey conditions throughout West Michigan, the MIAA basketball tournament did not start on Wednesday. Instead, Hope men's basketball will play their opening game on Thursday at home against Adrian.

While the Dutch were able to get an extra day of practice, it can be an issue with players being fatigued going through the weekend.

Head Coach Greg Mitchell says "On one hand you've got to find a way to spin it positively and the idea that it's an extra day to prepare but if we're fortunate enough to get by Adrian we have no days to prepare for Trine so you look at it with our guys, the way we spun it today is that they've all played AAU, they've all played multiple games in a day and it probably bothers us more as coaches than it does our players so we'll take it it stride. We're a deep team if we're fortunate enough to win then we'll manage it and press onward".

Hope has already beat Adrian twice this season. Both by ten points or more. If they beat the Bulldogs, they will then take on Trine on Friday. The winner going to the MIAA tournament championship game on Saturday at Calvin.