'We just go play Bronco baseball': WMU prepares Kentucky in NCAA Tournament

(WXMI) — Western Michigan baseball gets set to take on No. 2 team in the country and regional host Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday.

On the outside, there is the perception it's a MAC vs. SEC school. Inside the WMU clubhouse, there is a belief and an expectation from the Broncos heading to Lexington this weekend.

From Western Michigan baseball coach Billy Gernon:

"It's never who we play it's always about how we play and that has been our focus. We just go play Bronco baseball. We don't care who is in the other dugout."

"I told them today that there is no way they can convince me, regardless of propaganda, conference, facilities, draft picks, prospects and all that, that we can't be better than the other team in the dugout for three hours. There is no way that anyone can convince me of that."

"Now we have to go out and play well and play Bronco baseball which has been good on both sides of the baseball."

Regional Details:

Friday, May 31st at noon.

No. 4 Western Michigan vs. No. 1 Kentucky

If Western wins they will play Saturday, June 1st at 6 p.m.

If Western loses they will play Saturday, June 1st at noon.

The NCAA Regional is double elimination. Kentucky is the No. 1 seed, Indiana State No. 2 seed, Illinois is the No. 3 seed and Western Michigan is the No. 4 seed in the Lexington Regional.

