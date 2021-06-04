WATCH: Tigers prospects Spencer Torkelson, Dillon Dingler hit huge homers

(WXYZ) -- Detroit Tigers prospects Spencer Torkelson and Dillon Dingler hit towering home runs Thursday night for High-A West Michigan.

Torkelson hit his fourth home run of the season, measured at 442 feet, in the first inning.

TORK TANK!



Enjoy Spencer Torkelson sending this poor baseball 442 feet from where he found it, as we heard with @ThatDanHasty on #CapsRadio! pic.twitter.com/KixSX0PZKy — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) June 3, 2021

Dingler's seventh homer of the season was a grand slam to left in the seventh inning.

A Dingler Dinger, but make it GRAND.#Tigers No. 5 prospect @dillondingler17 goes way back for the @wmwhitecaps! pic.twitter.com/vHUjPK36c8 — Detroit Tigers Player Development (@RoadtoDetroit) June 4, 2021

The Whitecaps beat the Great Lakes Loons 12-1.