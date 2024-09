(WXMI) — Michigan and Texas kick off at noon today on FOX 17 in one of the most anticipated non-conference games of the year.

No. 4 Texas expected to give No. 10 Michigan a tough test Saturday

Thomas Cook talks with FOX Sports Bruce Feldman about Texas vs. Michigan.

INTERVIEW: Thomas Cook talks with FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman ahead of Michigan and Texas

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube