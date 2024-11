(WXMI) — Lions fans and Zeeland school teacher was kite surfing while wearing Jared Goff's jersey and chanting the Lions quarterback's name.

Ben Braymer is a 5th-grade teacher in the Zeeland Public School District. He was kite surfing while wearing Jared Goff's jersey and chanting the Lions quarterback's name.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube