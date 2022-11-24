WATCH: Cowboys host Giants this Thanksgiving on FOX

DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys (7-3) host the New York Giants (7-3) on Thanksgiving at 4:30 p.m. You can watch the game on FOX 17.

NFL games on Thanksgiving day are a long-standing tradition that date back to the league's inception in 1920.

This Thanksgiving features three games: the Detroit Lions vs. the Buffalo Bills at 12:30 p.m., the Dallas Cowboys vs. the New York Giants at 4:30 p.m. and the Minnesota Vikings vs. the New England Patriots at 8:20 p.m.

Detroit has hosted a Thanksgiving game each year since 1934, with the exception of 1939-1944 during World War II. The first nationally televised game was in 1953 when the Lions defeated the Green Bay Packers on their way to win their second-straight NFL championship.

Dallas joined the tradition in 1966 when then-team president Tex Schramm volunteered the Cowboys to play in the Thanksgiving game, as long as they could continue to host the game each year.

The NFL added the third primetime game back in 2006, which includes teams other than the Lions and the Cowboys.

