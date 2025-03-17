Want to watch the first game of the 2025 MLB season? Here's how

TOKYO — The Major League Baseball Season is set to kick off Tuesday morning with a series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs in Tokyo.

In what has become an annual tradition, two MLB teams travel across the Pacific Ocean to play out the first games of the season on Japanese soil. This year the Tokyo Series is headlined by a quintet of Japenese-born players. For the Dodgers, its two-way player Shohei Ohtani plus two pitchers in Roki Sasaki and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. For the Cubs its outfielder Seiya Suzuki and pitcher Shota Imanaga.

If you want to catch the action on this early opening day, you'll want to set your alarms. First pitch is set for 6:10 Eastern Daylight Time on March 18.

Game 1 on Tuesday will air on FOX, but FOX 17 is putting the game on our 17.2 sub-channel. Search for Antenna TV on your cable and satellite tv provider to find the game.

