The best 18-year-old hockey players in the U.S. suited up for the USA Hockey All-American Game on Monday.

Over 200 NHL scouts watched in Plymouth as parents like former Red Wings forward Mike Knuble smiled with pride.

Watch Brad Galli's report from the game in the video above.

Players from USA Hockey's Plymouth-based National Team Development team were selected, along with players from the USHL. They were split up and mixed between Blue and White teams.

Damien Carfagna scored the OT winner