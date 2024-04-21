UMich, MSU, Western football complete 2024 spring practices

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan, Michigan State and Western Michigan football wrapped up their spring practices on Saturday with their intrasquad scrimmages.

The Wolverines took the field at the Big House for the first time since winning the 2023 CFP national championship. Alex Oji stepped up as the potential quarterback replacement. Forest Hills Eastern alum Bryson Kuzdal will look to get more reps as a running back now that he's in his sophomore year.

"Last year's Team 144 they did their thing and Team 145 like, we heard Blake during the ring ceremony say hey like there's more games to be played. Like we can do something that Team 144 wasn't able to do. We went 15-0 but this year there's more games, you know? We can do all those things like beat the teams you know that we want to beat like Penn State, Michigan State, O State, go to the playoffs, win a natty, and just win more games than 15-0. We just really want to continue to get better and be the best that we can be," said Marlin Klein, junior Tight End.

Michigan State ushered in the Jonathan Smith era with their spring game. Quarterback Adain Chiles transferred from Oregon State to follow Smith. Both guys saying that they saw progress in the spring but know that they still have work to do when fall camp rolls around.

"I think we got some things established. All three phases - even just how we practice, how we communicate. I think our growth defensively in communication practice one to 15 is night and day," said Jonathan Smith.

In Kalamazoo, the Broncos have returning Head Coach Lance Taylor but most of his staff is new to the program. They've rebuilt their playbook during the off season and put it on display on Saturday. Mona Shores alum Mark Konecny got majority of the starting quarterback reps during spring practices after Hayden Wolff injured his foot. He called it one of the most important moments in his playing career.

"I thought it (spring ball) went really well. It was probably one of the best opportunities I've had at Western. I wanted to take advantage of it. I had to make every play count and do my best. That's all I could ask for from myself. I thought I grew a lot and learned a lot," said Konecny.

All three teams will start their 2024 campaigns the weekend of August 30th.