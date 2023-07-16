Tyler Hunt hosts annual youth camp in Gobles

GOBLES, Mich. — Gobles native Tyler Hunt returned to his home town this weekend for his annual youth football camp.

This was one of a few camps that Hunt has hosted along with the Gobles football program this year. He also recently was hired to be the director of the Gobles Rocket youth football program.

"That's how I started. We had a great director when I was growing up, Thad Shaffer. He put a lot of time and effort into the youth program when I was younger and that's what I want to do. I just want to carry on a tradition of the director being involved. And really just taking the time and effort to make these kids lives better. Make this program better so that when they move on to high school ball they have the skills and fundamentals to excel when they get up there," said Hunt.

Former teammates Evan Morris and Jackson Morse were also on hand to help run the camp. Around 50 players, ages 12 and under, were taught fundamental drills, offensive and defensive skills and overall got to learn more about football.

Gobles High School football team will start their season on Friday, August 25th at home against Lawerence.