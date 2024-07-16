Tigers walk it off in back-to-back games to win series over Dodgers

DETROIT (AP) — Yohan Ramírez had two consecutive errors in the ninth inning, paving the way for the Detroit Tigers to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Sunday for their second straight comeback win over the NL West leaders.

Wenceel Pérez had a sacrifice bunt to advance runners in the final at-bat and Ramírez made a wide throw to third, allowing Justyn-Henry Malloy to score the second run of the inning for the victory. The right-hander failed to field Ryan Vilade's sacrifice bunt in the previous at-bat, advancing Malloy to second.

Zach McKinstry hit a leadoff triple in the ninth and scored on Malloy's single after manager A.J. Hinch made him a pinch-hitter.

Ramírez (0-5) gave up three hits and two runs in an inning a day after he gave up Gio Urshela's two-run homer in the 10th inning of an 11-9 loss in which the Dodgers gave up seven runs in the last two innings.

Alex Faedo (4-1) picked up the win after getting the last out in the top of the ninth.

Los Angeles is 48-2 when leading after eight innings, losing both games in that situation in Detroit.

The Dodgers are limping into the All-Star break, losing six of seven games with a banged-up pitching staff.

Detroit, meanwhile, has won three straight series, including two in a row against first-place teams. The Tigers took three of four earlier in the week against the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians.

Shohei Ohtani had two hits, the Dodgers scored three runs in the first inning and it looked that might be enough for the win before the late collapse.

Los Angeles took advantage of Detroit's defense in the first inning, helping them take a 3-0 lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: INF Mookie Betts, out for nearly a month with a broken hand, has begun fielding ground balls to take another step in his comeback. ... LHP Clayton Kershaw moved closer to coming back Saturday in a rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City, throwing three scoreless innings. ... RHP Dustin May had esophagus surgery and won’t return this season, another setback for him and the team’s banged-up pitching staff.

Tigers: The All-Star break is coming at a good time for SS Javier Baez (back) and 1B Mark Canha (wrist) who appear to be OK after leaving Saturday night's game with injuries.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Ohtani, Will Smith, Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernández will represent the team at the All-Star game on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. Betts and Tyler Glasnow, who is among Los Angeles' banged-up starting pitchers, were also selected.

The Dodgers will begin a three-game series with Boston on Friday night at home.

Tigers: LHP Tarik Skubal may start for the AL in the All-Star game and Riley Greene is one of four reserve outfielders.

Detroit resumes the season Friday night at Toronto.

