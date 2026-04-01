Tigers' losing streak hits 3 as Diamondbacks rookie smacks 2 homers in MLB debut

PHOENIX (AP) — Jose Fernandez hit two home runs, including the go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth inning, in his MLB debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Detroit Tigers 7-5 on Tuesday night.

Fernandez finished 3 for 4 with an infield single for the first of his career in the second and a solo home run in the fourth.

James McCann hit a double along the third baseline and Jordan Lawlar singled before the Tigers swapped out relief pitcher Drew Anderson for Will Vest (0-1). Vest walked Ketel Marte to load the bases and Corbin Carroll hit a double to the wall in center field, sending two home.

Vest walked the next batter and Marte scored on a groundout before Kenley Jensen replaced Vest with runners at the corners. Fernandez hit a 409-foot shot that capped the scoring.

Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt allowed five runs in six innings. Andrew Hoffmann (1-0) pitching two scoreless innings before Paul Sewald struck out the side in the ninth and earned his second save of the year.

Detroit had all of its six hits in the Tigers' five-run third. Riley Greene hit a two-run double, and Kevin McGonigle, Kerry Carpenter and Jake Rogers each added an RBI.

Up next

Detroit's Tarik Skubal (1-0, 0.00 ERA) starts opposite Zac Gallen (0-1, 9.00) in the series finale Wednesday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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