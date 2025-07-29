Tigers get starting pitcher Chris Paddack, lose Reese Olson to injury

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers pulled off a trade with a division rival, grabbing starting pitcher Chris Paddack from the Minnesota Twins. The move was announced the same day Detroit announced it was losing one of its own starting pitchers to injury.

Paddack, 29, is a right-hander who has a 4.95 ERA and a 3-9 record in 21 games this season. He's pitched 111 innings and has given up 115 hits, 61 earned runs and 17 home runs.

The Tigers sent catcher/first baseman Enrique Jimenez to the Twins.

Detroit will also get right-hander Randy Dobnak, who has played most of the season with Minnesota's AAA team, the St. Paul Saints. He has a 1-7 record and a 7.12 ERA in 17 games this season.

Paddack will join the Tigers rotation after the team placed Reese Olson on the 60-day Injury List for a shoulder strain. The team said Olson will be out the remainder of the regular season. The Tigers also lost Jackson Jobe when he tore his UCL earlier this season.