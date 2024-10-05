Tigers and Lions gear flying off shelves

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's a great time to be a Detroit sports fan because the Lions are hot, and the Tigers are hot and in the playoffs.

The merchandise is burning off the shelves.

"You couldn't plan for these things. I mean, that just happened so fast, really," Legends Sports and Games Owner Lou Brown said.

This sports shop owner found his passion for collecting memorabilia when he was young.

"I was doing card shows when I was 12. I put on my first card show when I was 15," Brown said.

At his Grand Rapids location, you'll find cards and a lot of autographed sports gear.

"Our focus is sports cards and memorabilia. We have a pretty good variety of both," Brown added.

The moment you walk in, visitors will see shelves upon shelves of cards from all kinds of teams.

"The sports cards have become very hot. It's become an exciting thing to young people as well, which was always a challenge," Brown explained.

Brown says one of the hottest items right now is the Tigers.

"Everybody wants to buy it. We get stuff in, and it disappears pretty quick," Brown said.

There's plenty of signed gear from some Detroit stars.

"We got a signed game-use Cabrera bat in the case, our World Series trophy from '68. So hopefully, they get another one after and put it right next to the '68," he added.

There's another big cat people are prowling for.

"Hutch, and you're gonna see a lot more Michigan and Lions than you do Tigers right now, just because that's what we have access to, for sure," Brown said.

At Legend Sports and Games, they say they often get new stuff coming in daily. So check back in.

