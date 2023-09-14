Tidal Waves gearing up for 2024 season with minicamp, try-outs

GRAND RAPIDS. MICH. — Get ready— The Grand Rapids Tidal Waves are recruiting for the 2024 women's tackle football season!

Sunday, September 17, coaches and team hopefuls will meet at Douglas Walker Park in Byron Center— 3-5 p.m.— to run drills and get a feel for potential player talent.

You have to be 16 or older for the camp, but no experience is necessary. The Tidal Waves are a welcoming force for change in West Michigan women's sports.

Tryouts for the semi-pro team are set for October 14, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Team hopefuls must be 18 to try out.

You can pre-register online or sign up on-site at 10 a.m.

Head to the MSA Sports Spot in Grand Rapids to show them what you've got!

Looking to help women in sports? Reach out.

The Grand Rapids Tidal Waves are a Division 3 team within the Women's Football Alliance and sponsorships help fund travel expenses, equipment, and league dues.