(WXMI) — Lilia Vu won the 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic in dramatic fashion on the third playoff hole over Lexi Thompson and Grace Kim. Vu has been out for the past two months with a back injury.

In her first tournament back, Vu shot a -7 under 65 in the final round to force a playoff. All three golfers birdied the 18th hole twice before moving to the 4th hole. Both Thompson and Kim pared the hole. Vu tapped in a birdie to win the tournament.

'This is the most meaningful win': Lila Vu back from injury wins the 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic

From the Champion:

"This is the most meaningful win, because there was a time two months ago where I was just crying on the range not being sure if I would every play a tournament again without pain. And, you know, like to be here today, it's just incredible. Just the team I have around me, they've supported me through everything and I just can't believe that we're in this position today. Definitely wasn't in the mindset of winning. I just happened to win. I'm very grateful for everything."

"I'm very satisfied with this week. My team, I have the best people around me. They've helped me get to this point. Obviously I was really sad to not be able to defend my title at Chevron and also miss the U.S. Women's Open, but I feel like I needed those weeks off to kind of let my body recover and stop just playing through the pain."

