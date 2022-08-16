"These kids expect success" Hudsonville football wants to rebound in 2022

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — “These kids expect success. Last year was kind of an anomaly. It was the first year in quite some time that we didn’t make the playoffs,” said Sandee.

Hudsonville football was 4-5 last season.

“Two of those teams that we played in those close games were 9-0 teams that made deep runs, so we know that we can play with anyone in the state of Michigan,” said head coach Brent Sandee.

All five of their losses were decided by less than eight points. Something that is a sore spot for the Eagles.

“We’ve got the scores put up everywhere because it really sucks, our first two games really being a couple inches away from our record being totally different. We went from expecting to be playoff berth to and going far in that to not even making the playoffs,” said senior quarterback Trey Carr.

“We lost many close games. A couple on the one yard line and just stuff that could show in practice that if we just push ourselves a little bit harder then we would’ve been able to succeed in those moments,” said senior right guard Nick DeKleine.

As they try to put last season behind them, Coach Sandee and the staff are excited about the amount of skill players coming back this year.

“Just kids knowing the offense receivers jelling with him (Trey) they’ve been playing with him for a long time. We had a lot of injuries last year and at the time it’s really tough, but this year it’s kind of seen as a blessing because these kids have a lot of experience to compete. So that’s a huge advantage for us,” said Sandee.

With those guys returning, senior quarterback Trey Carr says their pass game has modified what they’re known for on offense.

“Well we were kinda surprised with our pass game last year. We were pretty young with our skill guys, a lot of junior receivers but we did really well with that so we’re really encouraged about our pass game coming back this year. We feel pretty strong in both areas now,” said Carr.

Playing in the OK Red brings its share of challenges each week, but Hudsonville also had a very tough non-conference schedule too. One that includes a rematch from last year.

“We’ve got Saline week one. We were right there, we were on the goal line, fourth quarter on the goal line. Fumbled the ball, didn’t get it in the end zone, and so right now that’s all I can think about because we’ve got them week one,” said DeKleine.

The eagles will travel across the state to take on Saline in week one on Thursday August 25th at 7 p.m.