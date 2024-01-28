SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Lions have answered questions all week long, now it's time for them to play in the NFC Championship Game. They know the history of this team but the pressure of this game does not bother them - they want to play football.

The Lions have answered all the questions, now it's time to play

"The minute you start trying to make this greater than it really is, which is another football game right in front of you and you prepare the same way, you practice the same way, you put your socks on the same way, that’s when you – I think you run into problems," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said.

"They’re the one seed and that’s who’s up next," Lions quarterback Jared Goff said. "It’s exciting and yeah, it’s cool for me to go back home, but at the same time, it’ll be a tough game.”

As Jared Goff heads back home, the headline writes itself, wearing the No. 16 jersey, the same one he grew up watching Joe Montana wear and playing in an NFC title game, one he's won before.

"Goff’s superpowers are, let’s see here, what have I not said before? I’m trying to think of something else I haven’t said. His ability to read a defense, his ability to stay calm, stay resilient, his ability to be – make an accurate throw, off-platform throws, to move in the pocket, to get us in the right play," Campbell said.

The quarterback and coach in Detroit have a special bond. That's been the case over the past three years.