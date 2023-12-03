"The job's not finished"; Michigan looks ahead to college football playoff

INDIANAPOLIS — The Michigan football team made it rain confetti at Lucas Oil Stadium as it won the third straight Big Ten championship. It won 26-0 against Iowa.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins (94) celebrates after the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa.

“To have three back-to-back-to-back Big Ten championships, it's a wonderful feeling. We've kind of changed the narrative how people look at Michigan,” Blake Forum said.

Michigan is now the only team to win three straight conference titles. Four field goals and two touchdowns was all they needed to beat Iowa. The team held the Hawkeyes to 155 yards and 7 first downs.

Blake Corum had 16 carries, 52 yards, and 2 touchdowns. JJ McCarthy was 22/30 passing, 147 yards, no touchdowns, and was sacked three times but Michigan still came out on top.

“It's what we hoped for, what we worked so hard for, and then it happened. It's like you kind of pinch yourself. The way our defense was playing, the gutty performance, another gritty one by our offense, and then the special teams. James Turner kicking the four field goals, Semaj Morgan with the big punt return. Just so good,” Jim Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh with a fist pump and a smile coming out of the tunnel after the win pic.twitter.com/PUlZSbj3tq — Remi Monaghan (@RemiMonaghan) December 3, 2023

Now the Wolverines will await the team's fate in the college football playoff. The selection show happens on Sunday at noon.