The Grand Rapids Rise are set for the Pro Volleyball Federation Championship game

(WXMI) — The Grand Rapids Rise are set for the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation Championship game tomorrow. Grand Rapids takes on Omaha in Nebraska. The Rise were 1-3 vs. the Supernovas during the regular season but have won its last three games.

The Rise were the last team in the four-team playoff before upsetting the No. 1 seed Atlanta Vibe on Wednesday.

"A common question is, could you imagine yourself here and I think we have from the very get go but I think every team has done that so I don't know if that is unique to us. But that is the goal and you are working all year long to form those relationships, start working together really well to prepare for this moment," Rise head coach Cathy George said.

The Rise and Supernovas start on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. FOX 17 will have highlights and reaction of the match Saturday night on FOX 17 News at 10.

