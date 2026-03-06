Taylor Decker says he wants to be released out of contract with Detroit Lions

The longest-tenured player with the Detroit Lions announced on social media on Friday he's requested the team release him from his contract.

Taylor Decker posted on his Instagram account he asked to be cut after discussions with the Lions resulted in no "common ground."

"I am opting for a clean and amicable close to what has been such a beautiful 10 years going to war as a Lion," wrote Decker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Decker (@__taylordecker)

Decker has been with the Lions since he was drafted in the first round in 2016. Less than two weeks ago he announced he planned to return for his 11th NFL season after mulling retirement.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube