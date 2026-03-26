Surging Hawks snap the East-leading Pistons' 4-game winning streak with a 130-129 win in overtime

DETROIT (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 27 points, making the tiebreaking three-point play in overtime, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Detroit Pistons 130-129 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Johnson also had 27 points and came close to another triple-double, finishing with 12 assists and eight rebounds.

The surging Hawks improved to 15-2 since the All-Star break, best in the Eastern Conference, and snapped Detroit's four-game winning streak.

Jalen Duren had 26 points and 14 rebounds for the Pistons, who lost for the first time since All-Star Cade Cunningham sustained a collapsed left lung. Tobias Harris scored 22 points and Daniss Jenkins had 19 points and 10 assists for the East leaders.

Atlanta had a 21-point lead in the first half that Detroit wiped away quickly in the third quarter. McCollum scored the Hawks' final 11 points of regulation, including a three-point play that gave them a 121-116 lead with 44 seconds remaining. But Detroit rallied again and he missed a jumper that would have won it on the final possession.

He got another chance in OT and his three-point play made it 126-123. The Pistons had a chance to win it, but Harris missed a jumper and Duren was short on a follow shot.

The Hawks scored 11 straight points to extend a six-point lead to 56-39 midway through the second quarter, then had an 11-2 spurt just before the half to make it 73-52. The Pistons then scored the first 16 points of the third quarter, trimming Atlanta's 73-55 halftime advantage to 73-71.

Atlanta avoided a four-game sweep in the season series. The Pistons had a season-high 142 points in December in the last meeting, but the Hawks are the hottest team in the East now while surging into fifth place entering play Wednesday.

Up next

Hawks: Visit Boston on Friday.

Pistons: Host New Orleans on Thursday.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

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