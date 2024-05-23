Stricker looks to defend SR. PGA Championship at Harbor Shores

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Harbor Shores Golf Club is playing host to the Senior PGA Championships for the final year and round one started with a competitive leaderboard.

Par 3, 13 Mike Weir drops a dart on the green, a few feet under the pin. He’d sink the birdie putt there and finish the day 5 under, 66, tied for second…

Steve Stricker ends round one -5, 66. Currently tied for 3rd. Seven birdies through the opening round. pic.twitter.com/rqSU0HkOTw — Remi Monaghan (@RemiMonaghan) May 23, 2024

Defending champ, Steve Stricker on 15, an incredible approach shot that rolls back and nearly hits the pin. He’d tap in for birdie, one of seven birdies in the opening round for him. He ended the day -5, 66. Tied for 2nd.

His group mate, Stewart Cink was going toe-to-toe with Stricker all day. He said that 18 was his hardest hole of the day but he made it look easy. Cink on the green in two, nearly missed the birdie putt but sinks it for par. He also had two eagles on the front nine. He finishes -4, 67. Tied for 5th.

Remi Monaghan Stewart Cink walks off the green at the senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores



Both guys sitting at the top of the leaderboard after round one and said that they’re happy with their starts but need to be consistent through the weekend.

“It's a good start. We've got a long ways to go, you know, but it was important to get off to a good start. I'm surprised the scores are that low. It was I thought pretty challenging right away. Guys got off to a good start. Scores are good. But we have a great day to play.” Said Stricker.

“I played pretty well. Overall I gave away a couple shots putting out of position. Nothing the course surprised me about. I knew that you didn't want to be in these positions and I hit it there anyway. So just execution errors. Not too many. All in all pretty steady round. Good way to start the tournament,” Said Sink.

Round two of the senior PGA Championship will begin Friday morning with the third and fourth round moving through the weekend.

