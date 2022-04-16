Spring Lake Takes down Defending D4 state champs, North Muskegon

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. q — Both Spring Lake and North Muskegon came into the Friday night meeting undefeated on the year. The Lakers scored later in the first when the freshman, Lauren Nicles, sent the ball to the bottom right hand corner to open up the scoring.

"It's incredible, I think we work really well as a team and it's just a team effort for us. And I think it really gave us a lot of motivation for the season to go forward," said freshman Lauren Nicles.

After halftime, North Muskegon came out and had a few shots on goal to no avail. Halfway through the second, Spring Lake scored again thanks to a goal by sophomore Clara Saunders.

The Lakers got the win 2-0 over the defending Division 4 state champions and are now 4-0 this season.

"It gives us a lot of confidence because we realize that we can be just as good as last year even though we lost a lot of key players. Like Zoe and Kate and all the seniors last year, so I think it gives us confidence that we can do it again. We have very high expectations for this year because of what we did last year so I think it's a big confidence boost," said sophomore Clara Saunders.

"I'm happy for them, I'm glad that we won. You know, we went to the state finals last year so I think we're pretty good too. So yeah, this is good but we're 4 and oh now and on a roll and I'm just excited to see what this team can do this year," said head coach Becky May.