Spartans fall to Michigan Tech in overtime at GLI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Tech beats Michigan State in overtime to earn 3rd place in the 56th annual GLI.

The Spartans got on the board first when Jess Tucker scored 15:38 minutes into the first period.

The Huskies scored quickly after the break. It was Logan Ganie who tied up the game. MSU took back the lead minutes later with a goal by Daniel Russell.

Brett Thorne scored for Tech in the third period tying the game up one against at two goals a piece.

But just 1:30 into overtime, Arvid Caderoth scored the game winning for Tech. Final score 3-2.