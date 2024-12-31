Spartans Claim GLI Title; Di Pasquo Earns MVP

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No. 1 Michigan State scored a pair of third-period goals to earn a 3-1 victory over No. 4 Western Michigan on Monday evening in the finals of the Great Lakes Invitational. It is MSU's first title since 2009, and improves MSU's record to 15-2-1 to close out 2024.
The teams were tied through the first and second periods, with the Broncos owning a 22-20 edge in shots.The teams traded goals 11 seconds apart in the opening period – a power play marker by Zach Nehring gave Western Michigan its only lead, but Tiernan Shoudy struck at 11:52 to tie the game. The teams took that 1-1 score into the second intermission after a scoreless middle frame, where Western outshot MSU 15-10.
The third period was a hot start for MSU with nine quick shots on goal before the third period hit the 10-minute mark. The Spartans scored the only goals in the third period, one four minutes in by Joey Larson, and an insurance tally from Isaac Howard at 14:56 by Isaac Howard.
Goaltender Luca Di Pasquo allowed just one goal over both games of the GLI, and stopped a season-best 29 saves in earning MVP honors. He was joined on the All-Tournament Team by Larson and Howard.
STATISTICS OF NOTE
- MSU earned its first GLI title since the 2009-10 season. The Spartans lost a shootout after a 3-3 tie with Michigan Tech in last year's final. The Spartans are now 52-41-5 all-time in this tournament.
- Today's GLI final was 20 years to the day since then-junior alternate captain Adam Nightingale and the Spartans captured a GLI title in 2004.
- MSU is now 3-1-0 against teams in the top five of the national polls this season. MSU has two wins over then-No. 1 Minnesota and split at home with No. 2 Boston College. WMU moved up to No. 4 in the national polls on Monday afternoon.
- After a penalty-free semifinal against Northern Michigan on Sunday, each team had two minor penalties on Monday. Western scored its lone goal with the man advantage.
- Luca Di Pasquo's shutout streak, which dated back to the second period of the Canisius game on Oct. 26, ended at 165:37 with the first-period power play goal by Western. His only other goal allowed to that point of the season also came on the power play against the Griffins.
- Di Pasquo made a season-high 29 saves. He has allowed just two goals in four complete games this season, and neither were five-on-five.
- Tiernan Shoudy scored his third goal of the season in the first period to push to a 3-5-7 scoring line. He got assists from linemates Tommi Mannisto (his third) and Tanner Kelly (his sixth).
- Joey Larson's goal stood as the game-winner in the third period. He added an assist on Isaac Howard's goal late in the third.
- Red Savage, David Gucciardi and Charlie Stramel all individual assists on the third-period scores.
