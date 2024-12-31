Spartans Claim GLI Title; Di Pasquo Earns MVP

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No. 1 Michigan State scored a pair of third-period goals to earn a 3-1 victory over No. 4 Western Michigan on Monday evening in the finals of the Great Lakes Invitational. It is MSU's first title since 2009, and improves MSU's record to 15-2-1 to close out 2024.

MSU 3, WMU 1

The teams were tied through the first and second periods, with the Broncos owning a 22-20 edge in shots.The teams traded goals 11 seconds apart in the opening period – a power play marker by Zach Nehring gave Western Michigan its only lead, but Tiernan Shoudy struck at 11:52 to tie the game. The teams took that 1-1 score into the second intermission after a scoreless middle frame, where Western outshot MSU 15-10.

The third period was a hot start for MSU with nine quick shots on goal before the third period hit the 10-minute mark. The Spartans scored the only goals in the third period, one four minutes in by Joey Larson, and an insurance tally from Isaac Howard at 14:56 by Isaac Howard.

Goaltender Luca Di Pasquo allowed just one goal over both games of the GLI, and stopped a season-best 29 saves in earning MVP honors. He was joined on the All-Tournament Team by Larson and Howard.

STATISTICS OF NOTE



MSU earned its first GLI title since the 2009-10 season. The Spartans lost a shootout after a 3-3 tie with Michigan Tech in last year's final. The Spartans are now 52-41-5 all-time in this tournament.

Today's GLI final was 20 years to the day since then-junior alternate captain Adam Nightingale and the Spartans captured a GLI title in 2004.

MSU is now 3-1-0 against teams in the top five of the national polls this season. MSU has two wins over then-No. 1 Minnesota and split at home with No. 2 Boston College. WMU moved up to No. 4 in the national polls on Monday afternoon.

After a penalty-free semifinal against Northern Michigan on Sunday, each team had two minor penalties on Monday. Western scored its lone goal with the man advantage.

Luca Di Pasquo's shutout streak, which dated back to the second period of the Canisius game on Oct. 26, ended at 165:37 with the first-period power play goal by Western. His only other goal allowed to that point of the season also came on the power play against the Griffins.

Di Pasquo made a season-high 29 saves. He has allowed just two goals in four complete games this season, and neither were five-on-five.

Tiernan Shoudy scored his third goal of the season in the first period to push to a 3-5-7 scoring line. He got assists from linemates Tommi Mannisto (his third) and Tanner Kelly (his sixth).

Joey Larson's goal stood as the game-winner in the third period. He added an assist on Isaac Howard's goal late in the third.

Red Savage, David Gucciardi and Charlie Stramel all individual assists on the third-period scores.

