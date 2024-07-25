Spartan football fans excited for new era under Head Coach Jonathan Smith

MSU Head Coach Jonathan Smith spoke at his first Big Ten Media Days Wednesday.

While the Spartans speak down in Indianapolis, we asked fans how they are feeling about the team as the season approaches.

Video shows fans in East Lansing sharing their thoughts and excitement about the Spartans.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We're a little over a month away from kickoff for Michigan State Football, and while Jonathan Smith and company are down in Indianapolis for Big Ten Media Days, I spoke with fans here in our neighborhoods about their thoughts on the future.

"They're going to kick butt of course," Amy Pugh said. "Because they're Spartans, and Spartans will."

Optimism a common theme on Michigan State's campus Wednesday, with many fans excited to get the first season of the Jonathan Smith era underway.

"I'm excited for the season and excited for a new season and excited for a new coach," Pugh said.

"I can't wait to go to some of the games with some of my friends and just have a lot of fun," Paige Gardner said.

While some have high ambitions for the season, like beating arch-rival Michigan, others say they hope to see the team take a step forward in 2024 after last year's 4-8 season.

"I think it's kind of down to how the coaching is this year with a brand new person and how that effects all the players and the overall energy," Ava Bell said. "I'd be happy with any bowl game, really. I think just a positive overall record would be good."

Still, despite some uncertainty, the most common thought from fans was...

"Go green," Bell said.

"Go green, go white, go State," Pugh said.

Jonathan Smith said Wednesday the Spartans will begin Fall training camp on Tuesday, July 30.