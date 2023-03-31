Michigan center Hunter Dickinson enters transfer portal

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson has entered the transfer portal, according to team spokesperson Tom Wywrot, who confirmed Dickinson's decision Friday.

Dickinson, a junior, is the only Wolverine to start and play in all 34 games during the 2022-2023 season; he led the team with an average of 18.5 points and nine rebounds per game.

Paul Sancya/AP Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi (5) defends Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The seven-foot-one, 260-pound center joined the Michigan men’s basketball team in 2020 as a freshman.

He was a seven-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week and was honored as Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2021.

Dickinson declared for the NBA Draft after his freshman season but instead decided to return to Michigan.

He is one of just eight players in program history with 1,500-plus points and more than 750 rebounds.

It’s not clear where Dickinson plans to go.

