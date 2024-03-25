SOMI makes the 3-peat!

MICHIGAN — For the 3rd year in a row, SOMI’s Polar Plunge has pulled in record-breaking funds.

In the biggest game of the year— Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) athletes and volunteers showed up big time.

Special Olympics Michigan

The challenge started early—the goal of $1.5M setting the pace.

More than 8,600 Plungers answered the call—gathering at 2 dozen locations across the state to take the frigid dive, pushing them over by $400K.

Special Olympics Michigan

“Every year it keeps getting better and better and bigger and bigger,” said Andrea Rachko, Senior Director of Law Enforcement Torch Run & Events for Special Olympics Michigan. “It was an outstanding season to see what people are able to do to come together and support the athletes.”

Special Olympics Michigan

Adding compliment to kindness, seven Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools hosted their own Plunges, bringing in $200K.

Special Olympics Michigan

The Polar Plunge helps more than 20,000 athletes access sports and share the message of an inclusive world, funding travel and other expenses.