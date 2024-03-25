Watch Now
SOMI makes the 3-peat!

Polar Plunge 2024 - Muskegon
Special Olympics Michigan
Polar Plunge 2024 - Muskegon
Posted at 12:18 PM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 12:25:59-04

MICHIGAN — For the 3rd year in a row, SOMI’s Polar Plunge has pulled in record-breaking funds.

In the biggest game of the year— Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) athletes and volunteers showed up big time.

Polar Plunge 2024 - Grand Rapids Christian Schools

The challenge started early—the goal of $1.5M setting the pace.

More than 8,600 Plungers answered the call—gathering at 2 dozen locations across the state to take the frigid dive, pushing them over by $400K.

Polar Plunge 2024 - Muskegon

“Every year it keeps getting better and better and bigger and bigger,” said Andrea Rachko, Senior Director of Law Enforcement Torch Run & Events for Special Olympics Michigan. “It was an outstanding season to see what people are able to do to come together and support the athletes.”

Polar Plunge 2024 - Grand Rapids Christian Schools

Adding compliment to kindness, seven Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools hosted their own Plunges, bringing in $200K.

Polar Plunge 2024 - Grand Rapids Christian Schools

The Polar Plunge helps more than 20,000 athletes access sports and share the message of an inclusive world, funding travel and other expenses.

