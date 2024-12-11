'Something special': Mark Dantonio inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS — Michigan State University's football coach who led the Spartans to the most wins in program history is now one among the best in college football's history.

Mark Dantonio was formally inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday in Las Vegas. The former coach led the Spartans for 13 seasons, finishing with 114 wins, 3 Big Ten Championships, including two wins in the conference championship game, and a 2014 Rose Bowl victory.

No coach in MSU history won more conference championships or bowl games.

"It's a surreal moment and very humbling," Dantonio said. "It's what I call a program award. There are so many different people that are involved in this."

"When you find your leaders on the field, and they become leaders on the field and off the field, that's when you have a great chance to do something special. I've continually said all along, it was a special time at Michigan State with special people at a special place."

Dantonio spent 40 years in collegiate coaching, including 16 seasons as a head coach, including three at Cincinnati from 2004-2006, and 19 seasons overall in East Lansing, including a stint as secondary coach from 1995-2000. He also served in off-field coaching role during the 2023 season as the program's associate head coach.

Dantonio is the fifth Michigan State head coach to enter the College Football Hall of Fame, joining Charlie Bachman, Duffy Daugherty, Clarence "Biggie" Munn, and Frank "Muddy" Waters.

"Mark knew how to build a staff and a program and he had a quiet toughness about him that helped him lead our program to levels it had never reached before," said Michigan State Men's Basketball Coach Tom Izzo. "Mark is a colleague and better yet, a friend. When I heard the news, I couldn't think of anyone who deserved it more."

10 former Michigan State players are in the College Football Hall of Fame: halfback/punter John Pingel (inducted in 1968), tackle Don Coleman (1975), linebacker George Webster (1987), defensive end Bubba Smith (1988), safety Brad Van Pelt (2001), wide receiver Gene Washington (2011), linebacker Percy Snow (2013), running back Clinton Jones (2015), wide receiver Kirk Gibson (2017) and running back Lorenzo White (2019).

Along with entering the College Football Hall of Fame, Dantonio is set to become a member of the Rose Ball Hall of Fame later this month.

