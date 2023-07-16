Shotko runs away with win in super late model race at Berlin

MARNE, Mich — This the fastest weekend at Berlin with the super late model racing at the track. 3 Feature races took place Starting with the four-cylinder cars.

The winner was Seth Vanhorssen winning after a restart with one lap remaining and beating Cole Relofs who led most of the 15 lap race. The second Feature race of the night was the Super Late Model cars. 6 Laps in the race there was a crash on the back straight leading to a restart. A few laps into the restart Coopersville Local Evan Shotko would take the lead and Maintained it throughout the rest of the race and would take victory of the 75 Lap Feature.

The last race of the night was the Super Modified Cars where Mike Ordway Jr had a stellar race where he would go to lead most of and eventually win the 60 lap Feature of the night.