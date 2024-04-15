Short-handed Spurs topple injury-depleted Pistons to close disappointing seasons

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sandro Mamukelashvili had 18 points and the San Antonio Spurs routed the Detroit Pistons 123-95 on Sunday to close disappointing seasons that both franchises hope will lead to promising futures.

Blake Wesley added 17 points for San Antonio. Zach Collins had 17 points and nine rebounds in 16 minutes before injuring his shoulder early in the second half.

“It was a good end to the season, for sure,” Spurs point guard Tre Jones said. “We were playing better and better throughout the entire year. Each month we were getting better as a team, as a whole. Playing more and more like the way we wanted to play, both offensively and defensively.”

San Antonio was without Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in the draft and expected Rookie of the Year. Detroit was without Cade Cunningham, the top pick in 2021.

The Pistons (14-68) finished with the worst record in franchise history. The previous worst was 16-66 in 1980.

“In my opinion, we have dug the trenches for the foundation,” Detroit coach Monty Williams said. “This summer, we’ve got to pour the cement and see whose fingerprints are going to be in it.”

The Spurs (22-60) matched last season’s record, which was the third worst in franchise history but enabled them to draft Wembanyama.

The 7-foot-3 rookie from France exceeded all expectations, but San Antonio was unable to keep up with his success for much of the season.

The Spurs started poorly, including a franchise worst 18-game losing streak from Nov. 5 to Dec. 15. But San Antonio finished on an upswing, going 11-12 following their annual Rodeo Road Trip and won seven of their final 11 games.

“We grew throughout the year,” Wesley said. “Even through the ups and downs, we continued to play great, play hard and just be ourselves and be great teammates. I feel like after Rodeo Road Trip we gained a lot of confidence.”

The win coupled with Portland’s 121-82 loss to Sacramento gives the Trail Blazers the worst record in the West. The Spurs also elevated to fifth among the league’s worst records, which lowers their odds of finishing with a top-three pick in the NBA draft.

“(Tanking is) not in the equation at all,” Popovich said.

Coming off an improbable 121-120 victory over then top-seeded Denver on Friday in a game in which it trailed by 23 points, San Antonio continued its charge to the finish.

The recent surge overwhelmed Detroit.

The Spurs shot 54% from the field, had eight players score in double figures and had 33 assists on 49 baskets.

James Wiseman had 21 points to lead Detroit. Marcus Sasser had 17 points and Jared Rhoden added 16.

Both teams played the finale with a skeleton crew due to injuries.

In addition to Cunningham, Detroit was without Jalen Duren, Simone Fontecchio, Isaiah Stewart and Ausar Thompson.

Along with Wembanyama, the Spurs were without Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, Cedi Osman and Dominik Barlow. The Spurs lost Collins two minutes into the second half with a right shoulder injury.

“He’ll get an MRI (Monday),” Popovich said. “He’s got a big bump on that shoulder. Hopefully, it’s just rehab.”

Without six of its top eight scorers to start the game, San Antonio still managed to shoot 62% from the field in the second quarter and lead by 27 points.

“They play hard, they play for each,” Popovich said. “That's why I've said all the things that I've said all year about them. No need to repeat it, but it's a hell of a good group.”

