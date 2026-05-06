SHINE ON: Dominik Shine bringing back NHL experience to Griffins postseason

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — When asked about Dominik Shine, head coach Dan Watson had a quick answer about his Captain.

“He does everything for us down here.

That may be the highest level of praise a professional athlete can get, and for Shine it’s well earned.

A 10 year veteran with the Griffins, the Metro Detroit native got the chance of a lifetime two seasons ago when he got the call to play nine games for his childhood team, the Detroit Red Wings.

“It's just a dream come true," Shine told me. "I feel really, really blessed to be able to have that opportunity.”

And this past NHL season, he got another chance to take what he learned and do even more. Playing 18 games for the Wings and scoring his first NHL goal

One to remember! pic.twitter.com/rAf9gmQWmX — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 9, 2026

"I just got to the net and put it out of my stick and buried it," said Shine. "So it was just an awesome moment, something you dream about as a kid. So, it was really cool.

He’d tally two more goals, and make enough of an impression on the parent club to earn a Bill Masterton Memorial Award nomination – meant to celebrate players who embody perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

Congrats to Dominik Shine, our 2026 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee. ✨



Awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. pic.twitter.com/SR1Xl3Ekb0 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 8, 2026

Sounds like an award designed for Shine.

“It means a lot. I think, I think as a guy who, who takes pride in, you know, being a team guy, kind of just putting your head down, going to work, I think it's just cool that people kind of see that, you know.”

“He's willing to do the hard things, and for us, we need that down here," Watson told us. "But also when he goes up there, for him, he doesn't have to change his game.”

Now with the Wings season over and the Griffins still battling for the Calder Cup– Shine is back in GR, taking what he learned in the NHL and doing what he does best.

“He's gonna give it his all, and he's gonna be there for his teammates," added Watson. "He's going to try and do whatever he can to help the team win.”

Hopefully, that pays off in the Calder Cup Playoffs as Griffins and Manitoba Moose are tied at one game a-piece in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals.

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